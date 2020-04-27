Torchlight Energy Resources, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 558.5% Upside

Torchlight Energy Resources, In found using ticker (TRCH) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.7 and 2.7 with a mean TP of 2.7. Now with the previous closing price of 0.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 558.5%. The 50 day MA is 0.41 while the 200 day moving average is 0.67. The company has a market cap of $35m. Visit the company website at: http://www.torchlightenergy.com

Torchlight Energy Resources, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn