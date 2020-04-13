Torchlight Energy Resources, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 542.9% Upside

Torchlight Energy Resources, In with ticker code (TRCH) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 2.7 and 2.7 with a mean TP of 2.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 542.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.48 while the 200 day moving average is 0.72. The market cap for the company is $38m. Visit the company website at: http://www.torchlightenergy.com

Torchlight Energy Resources, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

