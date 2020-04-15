Torchlight Energy Resources, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 462.5% Upside

Torchlight Energy Resources, In found using ticker (TRCH) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 2.7 and 2.7 calculating the average target price we see 2.7. With the stocks previous close at 0.48 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 462.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $33m. Find out more information at: http://www.torchlightenergy.com

Torchlight Energy Resources, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

