TopBuild Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.9% Upside

TopBuild Corp. with ticker code (BLD) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 306 and 277 calculating the mean target price we have 295.78. With the stocks previous close at 225.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 247.9 and the 200 day moving average is 226.64. The company has a market cap of $7,391m. Visit the company website at: https://www.topbuild.com

The potential market cap would be $9,674m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services. The company also provides various services and tools to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which include pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. The company operates approximately 200 installation branches and 75 distribution centers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.