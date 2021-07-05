TopBuild Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

TopBuild Corp. found using ticker (BLD) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 274 and 230 with the average target price sitting at 248.29. With the stocks previous close at 201.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 193.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 204.21. The company has a market cap of $6,478m. Company Website: http://www.topbuild.com

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services. The company also provides various services and tools to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which include pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. The company operates approximately 200 installation branches and 75 distribution centers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.