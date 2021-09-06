TopBuild Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

TopBuild Corp. found using ticker (BLD) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 271 and 245 calculating the average target price we see 257. With the stocks previous close at 220 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 212.1 while the 200 day moving average is 205.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,242m. Find out more information at: http://www.topbuild.com

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services. The company also provides various services and tools to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which include pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. The company operates approximately 200 installation branches and 75 distribution centers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.