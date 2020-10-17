TopBuild Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.3% Downside

TopBuild Corp. with ticker code (BLD) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 218 and 150 with a mean TP of 181.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 185.73 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.3%. The 50 day MA is 166.38 and the 200 day MA is 126.04. The company has a market cap of $6,245m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.topbuild.com

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services. The company also provides various services and tools that are designed to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which include pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, local/single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. TopBuild Corp. has approximately 200 installation branches and 75 distribution centers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

