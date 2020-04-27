TOP Ships Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 92.3% Upside

TOP Ships Inc. with ticker code (TOPS) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.5 and 0.5 and has a mean target at 0.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 92.3%. The 50 day MA is 0.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.02. The company has a market cap of $31m. Company Website: http://www.topships.org

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

