TOP Ships Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 92.3% Upside

TOP Ships Inc. with ticker code (TOPS) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.5 and 0.5 and has a mean target at 0.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 92.3%. The day 50 moving average is 0.21 and the 200 day MA is 0.96. The market cap for the company is $28m. Visit the company website at: http://www.topships.org

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

