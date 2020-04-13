TOP Ships Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 61.3% Upside

TOP Ships Inc. with ticker code (TOPS) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 0.5 and 0.5 and has a mean target at 0.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 61.3%. The 50 day MA is 0.23 while the 200 day moving average is 1.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $34m. Visit the company website at: http://www.topships.org

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

