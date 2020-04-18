TOP Ships Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 117.4% Upside

TOP Ships Inc. with ticker code (TOPS) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.5 and 0.5 calculating the mean target price we have 0.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 117.4%. The 50 day MA is 0.21 and the 200 day moving average is 1.15. The company has a market cap of $27m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.topships.org

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of eight bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers, including the M/T Stenaweco Energy, the M/T Stenaweco Evolution, the M/T Nord Valiant, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, the M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers comprising the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills; and one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, the M/T Palm Springs. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

