TOP Ships Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 117.4% Upside

TOP Ships Inc. with ticker code (TOPS) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 0.5 and 0.5 with the average target price sitting at 0.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 117.4%. The day 50 moving average is 0.21 and the 200 day moving average is 1.09. The market cap for the company is $33m. Visit the company website at: http://www.topships.org

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of eight bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers, including the M/T Stenaweco Energy, the M/T Stenaweco Evolution, the M/T Nord Valiant, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, the M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers comprising the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills; and one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, the M/T Palm Springs. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

