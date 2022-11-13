Tompkins Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.1% Downside

Tompkins Financial Corporation found using ticker (TMP) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 83 and 75 calculating the average target price we see 79. Now with the previous closing price of 83.22 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.1%. The 50 day MA is 77.27 and the 200 day MA is 76.18. The market cap for the company is $1,177m. Visit the company website at: https://www.tompkinsfinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $1,117m based on the market concensus.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential mortgage loans; personal loans; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculture loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and internet banking services. Further, the company offers investment management, trust and estate, and financial and tax planning services; property and casualty, medical, life, disability, and long-term care insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 63 banking offices, including 43 offices in New York and 20 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.