Toll Brothers – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Toll Brothers with ticker code (TOL) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 36 and has a mean target at 46.46. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.8%. The day 50 moving average is 39.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.73. The company has a market cap of $5,397m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tollbrothers.com

Toll Brothers, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

