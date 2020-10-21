Toll Brothers – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Toll Brothers found using ticker (TOL) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 57 and 36 calculating the mean target price we have 46.46. With the stocks previous close at 43.11 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.19 and the 200 day moving average is 31.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,397m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tollbrothers.com

Toll Brothers, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

