Toll Brothers – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.0% Upside

Toll Brothers with ticker code (TOL) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 44 calculating the mean target price we have 52.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.28 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.33 and the 200 day MA is 48.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,733m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.tollbrothers.com

The potential market cap would be $6,152m based on the market concensus.

Toll Brothers, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. It has a strategic partnership with Equity Residential to develop new rental apartment communities in the United States markets. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.