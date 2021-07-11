Toll Brothers – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.4% Upside

Toll Brothers with ticker code (TOL) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 55 and has a mean target at 70.91. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.68 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.4%. The 50 day MA is 59.62 and the 200 day moving average is 56.22. The market cap for the company is $6,934m. Find out more information at: http://www.tollbrothers.com

Toll Brothers, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.