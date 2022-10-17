Toll Brothers – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Toll Brothers found using ticker (TOL) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 63 and 44 with the average target price sitting at 52.36. Now with the previous closing price of 42.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.02 and the 200 day moving average is 49.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,678m. Visit the company website at: https://www.tollbrothers.com

The potential market cap would be $5,714m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Toll Brothers, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. It has a strategic partnership with Equity Residential to develop new rental apartment communities in the United States markets. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.