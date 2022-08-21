Twitter
Toll Brothers – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Toll Brothers found using ticker (TOL) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 80 and 43 calculating the mean target price we have 55.69. With the stocks previous close at 49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 47.2 while the 200 day moving average is 54.16. The market cap for the company is $5,434m. Visit the company website at: https://www.tollbrothers.com

The potential market cap would be $6,176m based on the market concensus.

Toll Brothers, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. It has a strategic partnership with Equity Residential to develop new rental apartment communities in the United States markets. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

