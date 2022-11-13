Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Toll Brothers – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Toll Brothers with ticker code (TOL) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 44 with the average target price sitting at 52. Now with the previous closing price of 46.52 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.27 and the 200 day moving average is 47.47. The market cap for the company is $5,325m. Company Website: https://www.tollbrothers.com

The potential market cap would be $5,953m based on the market concensus.

Toll Brothers, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. It has a strategic partnership with Equity Residential to develop new rental apartment communities in the United States markets. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

