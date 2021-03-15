Twitter
Toll Brothers – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Toll Brothers found using ticker (TOL) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 60 and 36 calculating the mean target price we have 49.33. With the stocks previous close at 44.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 46.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.29. The market cap for the company is $5,716m. Company Website: http://www.tollbrothers.com

Toll Brothers, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

