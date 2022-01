Toll Brothers – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Toll Brothers with ticker code (TOL) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 36 with the average target price sitting at 49.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.19 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.99 and the 200 day moving average is 38.29. The company has a market cap of $5,716m. Company Website: http://www.tollbrothers.com

Toll Brothers, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.