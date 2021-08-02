Toll Brothers – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Toll Brothers with ticker code (TOL) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 36 calculating the average target price we see 49.33. With the stocks previous close at 44.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.6%. The 50 day MA is 46.99 while the 200 day moving average is 38.29. The company has a market cap of $5,716m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tollbrothers.com

Toll Brothers, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.