Toll Brothers – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.2% Downside

Toll Brothers found using ticker (TOL) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 83 and 48 calculating the average target price we see 62.67. With the stocks previous close at 64.09 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 58.76 and the 200 day moving average is 51.02. The market cap for the company is $7,720m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tollbrothers.com

Toll Brothers, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.