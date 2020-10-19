TJX Companies (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.4% Upside

TJX Companies (The) with ticker code (TJX) now have 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 54 calculating the average target price we see 63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 53.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.4%. The 50 day MA is 53.75 while the 200 day moving average is 52.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $65,991m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tjx.com

The TJX Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,273 T.J. Maxx, 1,130 Marshalls, 809 HomeGoods, 46 Sierra, and 32 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 279 Winners, 137 HomeSense, and 97 Marshalls stores in Canada; 594 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com in Europe; and 54 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. The company is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

