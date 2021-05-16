TJX Companies (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

TJX Companies (The) found using ticker (TJX) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 66 and has a mean target at 77.61. Now with the previous closing price of 70.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The 50 day MA is 69.57 while the 200 day moving average is 66.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $87,351m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tjx.com

The TJX Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. As of March 30, 2021, it operated 1,271 T.J. Maxx, 1,131 Marshalls, 821 HomeGoods, 48 Sierra, and 34 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 280 Winners, 143 HomeSense, and 102 Marshalls stores in Canada; 602 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com in Europe; and 62 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.