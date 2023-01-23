TJX Companies (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

TJX Companies (The) with ticker code (TJX) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 68 and has a mean target at 86.26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 79.41 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 78.87 and the 200 day moving average is 66.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $91,908m. Visit the company website at: https://www.tjx.com

The potential market cap would be $99,837m based on the market concensus.

The TJX Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. As of February 23, 2022, it operated 1,284 T.J. Maxx, 1,148 Marshalls, 850 HomeGoods, 59 Sierra, and 39 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 293 Winners, 147 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 618 T.K. Maxx and 77 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com in Europe; and 68 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.