TJX Companies (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

TJX Companies (The) found using ticker (TJX) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 65 and has a mean target at 77.09. Now with the previous closing price of 74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 66.46 and the 200 day MA is 63.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $85,802m. Find out more information at: https://www.tjx.com

The potential market cap would be $89,384m based on the market concensus.

The TJX Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. As of February 23, 2022, it operated 1,284 T.J. Maxx, 1,148 Marshalls, 850 HomeGoods, 59 Sierra, and 39 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 293 Winners, 147 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 618 T.K. Maxx and 77 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com in Europe; and 68 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.