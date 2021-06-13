TJX Companies (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

TJX Companies (The) with ticker code (TJX) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 68 with a mean TP of 78.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.6%. The day 50 moving average is 68.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 67.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $79,339m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tjx.com

The TJX Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. As of March 30, 2021, it operated 1,271 T.J. Maxx, 1,131 Marshalls, 821 HomeGoods, 48 Sierra, and 34 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 280 Winners, 143 HomeSense, and 102 Marshalls stores in Canada; 602 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com in Europe; and 62 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.