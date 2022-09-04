Twitter
TJX Companies (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.3% Upside

TJX Companies (The) with ticker code (TJX) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 95 and 65 calculating the average target price we see 76.8. With the stocks previous close at 63.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 62.02 while the 200 day moving average is 64.85. The market cap for the company is $73,750m. Visit the company website at:https://www.tjx.com

The potential market cap would be $88,722m based on the market concensus.

The TJX Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. As of February 23, 2022, it operated 1,284 T.J. Maxx, 1,148 Marshalls, 850 HomeGoods, 59 Sierra, and 39 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 293 Winners, 147 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 618 T.K. Maxx and 77 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com in Europe; and 68 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

