TJX Companies (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

TJX Companies (The) found using ticker (TJX) have now 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 55 with the average target price sitting at 63.8. Now with the previous closing price of 62.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The day 50 moving average is 55.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 53.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $72,087m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tjx.com

The TJX Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,273 T.J. Maxx, 1,130 Marshalls, 809 HomeGoods, 46 Sierra, and 32 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 279 Winners, 137 HomeSense, and 97 Marshalls stores in Canada; 594 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com in Europe; and 54 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. The company is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

