TJX Companies (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

TJX Companies (The) with ticker code (TJX) now have 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 55 calculating the mean target price we have 63.8. Now with the previous closing price of 62.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The 50 day MA is 55.74 while the 200 day moving average is 53.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $72,087m. Find out more information at: http://www.tjx.com

The TJX Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,273 T.J. Maxx, 1,130 Marshalls, 809 HomeGoods, 46 Sierra, and 32 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 279 Winners, 137 HomeSense, and 97 Marshalls stores in Canada; 594 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com in Europe; and 54 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. The company is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.