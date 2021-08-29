Twitter
TJX Companies (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

TJX Companies (The) found using ticker (TJX) now have 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 101 and 73 calculating the mean target price we have 84.48. Now with the previous closing price of 73.84 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 69.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 68.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $88,846m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tjx.com

The TJX Companies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. As of March 30, 2021, it operated 1,271 T.J. Maxx, 1,131 Marshalls, 821 HomeGoods, 48 Sierra, and 34 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 280 Winners, 143 HomeSense, and 102 Marshalls stores in Canada; 602 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com in Europe; and 62 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

