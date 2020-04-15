Titan Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 354.5% Upside

Titan Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (TTNP) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 with the average target price sitting at 1. Now with the previous closing price of 0.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 354.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $21m. Visit the company website at: http://www.titanpharm.com

Titan Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a six-month buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction in patients. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. Titan Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

