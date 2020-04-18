Titan Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 316.7% Upside

Titan Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (TTNP) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 and has a mean target at 1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.24 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 316.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.25 and the 200 day MA is 0.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $22m. Find out more information at: http://www.titanpharm.com
Titan Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a six-month buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction in patients. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. Titan Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.