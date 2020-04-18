Titan Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 316.7% Upside

Titan Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (TTNP) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 and has a mean target at 1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.24 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 316.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.25 and the 200 day MA is 0.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $22m. Find out more information at: http://www.titanpharm.com

Titan Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a six-month buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction in patients. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. Titan Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn