Titan Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 316.7% Upside

Titan Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (TTNP) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 calculating the average target price we see 1. With the stocks previous close at 0.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 316.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.25 while the 200 day moving average is 0.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $22m. Find out more information at: http://www.titanpharm.com

Titan Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a six-month buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction in patients. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. Titan Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn