Tinybuild Inc 69.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Tinybuild Inc with ticker (LON:TBLD) now has a potential upside of 69.6% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 250 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Tinybuild Inc share price of 76 GBX at opening today (27/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 69.6%. Trading has ranged between 75 (52 week low) and 199 (52 week high) with an average of 146,255 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £154,047,744.

tinyBuild, Inc. is a global video games publisher and developer. The Company has approximately 70 titles across different genres such as horror, action, simulation and survival, among others. The Company’s games portfolio includes Hello Neighbor, Hello Engineer, Streets of Rogue, Totally Reliable Delivery Services, Hello Neighbor 2, Deadside, Pillars of Eternity II, Graveyard Keeper, SpeedRunners and Potion Craft, among others. The Company has its operations in Americas and Europe. The Company’s subsidiaries include tinyBuild LLC, tinyBuild BV, tinyBuild Studios, SIA, Pine Events Inc., DevGamm LLC, HakJak Studios LLC, Hologryph LLC, Moon Moose LLC, Hungry Couch LLC, Animal LLC, Bad Pixel LLC, DogHelm LLC, Versus Evil LLC, Red Cerberus LLC and Steven Joseph Escalante – Servicos de Tecnologia de Informacao, Eireli LLC.



