Timken Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.8% Upside

Timken Company (The) with ticker code (TKR) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 84 calculating the mean target price we have 95.8. With the stocks previous close at 87.28 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 82.53 and the 200 day moving average is 76.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,373m. Visit the company website at: http://www.timken.com

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives. It also provides power transmission systems and flight-critical components for civil and military aircraft, which comprise bearings, rotor-head assemblies, helicopter transmission systems, turbine engine components, gears, and housings. This segment sells it parts through a network of authorized automotive and heavy-truck distributors to individual end users, equipment owners, operators, and maintenance shops. The Process Industries segment provides industrial bearings and assemblies; power transmission components, such as gears and gearboxes; and linear motion products, couplings, seals, lubricants, chains, belts, and related products and services to OEMs and end-users in various industries. It also offers aftermarket sales and service needs through a network of authorized industrial distributors; and offers repair and service for bearings and gearboxes, as well as electric motor rewind, repair, and services to end users. The company offers its products under the Timken, Philadelphia Gear, Drives, Cone Drive, Rollon, Lovejoy, Diamond, BEKA, and Groeneveld brands. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.