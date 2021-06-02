Twitter
Tiffany & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.2% Downside

Tiffany & Co. found using ticker (TIF) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 135 and 119 with the average target price sitting at 126.96. With the stocks previous close at 131.17 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 122.89 and the 200 day MA is 122.91. The company has a market cap of $15,948m. Find out more information at: http://www.tiffany.com

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 124 stores in the Americas, 91 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 58 stores in Japan, 48 stores in Europe, and 5 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

