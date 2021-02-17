Tiffany & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.2% Downside

Tiffany & Co. found using ticker (TIF) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 135 and 119 with the average target price sitting at 126.96. Given that the stocks previous close was at 131.17 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.2%. The day 50 moving average is 122.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 122.91. The company has a market cap of $15,948m. Company Website: http://www.tiffany.com

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 124 stores in the Americas, 91 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 58 stores in Japan, 48 stores in Europe, and 5 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.