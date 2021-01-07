Tiffany & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.2% Downside

Tiffany & Co. found using ticker (TIF) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 119 calculating the average target price we see 126.96. With the stocks previous close at 131.17 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.2%. The 50 day MA is 122.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 122.91. The market cap for the company is $15,948m. Find out more information at: http://www.tiffany.com

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 124 stores in the Americas, 91 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 58 stores in Japan, 48 stores in Europe, and 5 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.