Tiffany & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.2% Downside

Tiffany & Co. with ticker code (TIF) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 135 and 119 and has a mean target at 126.96. With the stocks previous close at 131.17 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.2%. The 50 day MA is 122.89 and the 200 day moving average is 122.91. The market cap for the company is $15,948m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tiffany.com

The potential market cap would be $15,436m based on the market concensus.

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 124 stores in the Americas, 91 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 58 stores in Japan, 48 stores in Europe, and 5 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.