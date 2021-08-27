Tiffany & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.2% Downside

Tiffany & Co. with ticker code (TIF) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 119 and has a mean target at 126.96. Now with the previous closing price of 131.17 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.2%. The 50 day MA is 122.89 and the 200 day moving average is 122.91. The market cap for the company is $15,948m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tiffany.com

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 124 stores in the Americas, 91 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 58 stores in Japan, 48 stores in Europe, and 5 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.