Tiffany & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.2% Downside

Tiffany & Co. with ticker code (TIF) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 119 with a mean TP of 126.96. Now with the previous closing price of 131.17 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 122.89 and the 200 day moving average is 122.91. The company has a market cap of $15,948m. Company Website: http://www.tiffany.com

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 124 stores in the Americas, 91 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 58 stores in Japan, 48 stores in Europe, and 5 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.