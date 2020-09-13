Tiffany & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Tiffany & Co. with ticker code (TIF) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 126 calculating the average target price we see 133.92. Now with the previous closing price of 123.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The day 50 moving average is 124.08 while the 200 day moving average is 125.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,035m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tiffany.com

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 124 stores in the Americas, 91 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 58 stores in Japan, 48 stores in Europe, and 5 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn