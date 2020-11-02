Twitter
Tiffany & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Tiffany & Co. with ticker code (TIF) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 135 and 126 calculating the average target price we see 133.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 123.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The day 50 moving average is 124.08 and the 200 day MA is 125.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,035m. Company Website: http://www.tiffany.com

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 124 stores in the Americas, 91 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 58 stores in Japan, 48 stores in Europe, and 5 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

