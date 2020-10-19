Tiffany & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Tiffany & Co. found using ticker (TIF) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 135 and 126 and has a mean target at 133.92. With the stocks previous close at 123.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The day 50 moving average is 124.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 125.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,035m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tiffany.com

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 124 stores in the Americas, 91 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 58 stores in Japan, 48 stores in Europe, and 5 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

