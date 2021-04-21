Tidewater Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.5% Downside

Tidewater Inc. with ticker code (TDW) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 7.1 calculating the mean target price we have 11.37. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.43 this would indicate that there is a downside of -8.5%. The 50 day MA is 13.22 and the 200 day moving average is 9.79. The market capitalisation for the company is $486m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tdw.com

Tidewater Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling tug supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats, utility vessels, and offshore tugs to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in tow floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; mid-sized and smaller independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other related companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, windfarm development, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or chartered 172 vessels. Tidewater Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.