Tidewater Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.5% Downside

Broker Ratings

Tidewater Inc. found using ticker (TDW) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 7.1 calculating the mean target price we have 7.78. With the stocks previous close at 7.9 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.5%. The day 50 moving average is 6.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $324m. Company Website: http://www.tdw.com

Tidewater Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling tug supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats, utility vessels, and offshore tugs to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of December 31, 2019, it owned or chartered 217 vessels. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

