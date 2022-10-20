TI Fluid Systems PLC 37.6% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

TI Fluid Systems PLC with ticker (LON:TIFS) now has a potential upside of 37.6% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.







JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 205 GBX for the company, which when compared to the TI Fluid Systems PLC share price of 128 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 37.6%. Trading has ranged between 109 (52 week low) and 290 (52 week high) with an average of 619,343 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £650,786,344.



TI Fluid Systems plc is a United Kingdom-based company. The Company is a manufacturer of engineered automotive fluid storage, carrying, delivery and thermal management systems for light vehicles. The Company operates through two segments, namely Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) division and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDC). The FCS division manufactures brake and fuel lines, thermal management fluid systems including hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and battery electric vehicle (BEV) thermal management products and powertrain products. The FTDS division produces fuel tank systems and pumps and module fuel delivery systems, including HEV pressure-resistant fuel tanks. It has manufacturing facilities near Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) assembly plants in approximately 108 locations across 28 countries.







